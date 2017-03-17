Scoochie Smith giving fans reason to holler

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN/AP) – Scoochie Smith is giving the large Dayton contingent many chances to do its “Scooooooooochie” cheer.

The senior guard has 15 points as the Flyers lead Wichita State 29-27 at halftime in Indianapolis. He’s the only one who’s been able to score with any consistency. No other player has more than five points or two baskets.

Smith’s best move came on a drive to the basket. He switched hands for the layup, fell on his back and slid across the floor.

Neither team is doing much on offense — outside of Smith, that is. Wichita State is shooting only 35.7 percent from the field. Dayton is shooting 34.5 percent.

Photos: Wichita St vs Dayton View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dayton head coach Archie Miller reacts during the first half of a first-round game against Wichita State in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) and Dayton's Kendall Pollard reach for a rebound as Dayton's Xeyrius Williams (20) watches during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Wichita State's Rashard Kelly, left, has the ball knocked away by Dayton's Scoochie Smith during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) slips past Dayton's Josh Cunningham (0) and Scoochie Smith during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dayton's Charles Cooke, left, shoots as Wichita State's Landry Shamet defends during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Dayton's Kendall Pollard (25) and Wichita State's Rashard Kelly reach for a rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly (0) dives to stop the steal of Dayton guard Kyle Davis (3) during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Dayton guard Scoochie Smith (11) shoots between Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly (0) and guard Landry Shamet (11) during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall directs his team against Dayton during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Dayton forward Kendall Pollard (25) is fouled by Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Dayton forward Kendall Pollard (25) shoots over Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. (21) during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Wichita State forward Zach Brown (1) celebrates a basket against Dayton during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Wichita State's Zach Brown, right, passes around Dayton's Charles Cooke during the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Wichita State, but head coach Gregg Marshall doesn’t really do rebuilding years.Despite losing two of the best players in school history in Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, the Shockers won a ridiculous 30 games and ran through the Missouri Valley at 17-1.

The Flyer wearing #5 on their jerseys in support of Steve McElvene who died last Summer.

Archie Miller has taken the Flyers to the Elite Eight in 2014, won another two games in the NCAA’s the next year, and won 25 games last season before running into a red-hot Syracuse team that went to the Final Four.

RELATED: UD in Indy ready to face Wichita State

Dayton is loaded with seniors, including leading scorer Charles Cooke (16.1 ppg), 6-6 forward Kendall Pollard (14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Scoochie Smith (13.5 ppg, 4.5 apg).

RELATED: NCAA Tournament Predictions: Dayton vs. Wichita State

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news