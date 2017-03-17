Scoochie Smith giving fans reason to holler

INDIANAPOLIS (WDTN/AP) – Scoochie Smith is giving the large Dayton contingent many chances to do its “Scooooooooochie” cheer.
The senior guard has 15 points as the Flyers lead Wichita State 29-27 at halftime in Indianapolis. He’s the only one who’s been able to score with any consistency. No other player has more than five points or two baskets.
Smith’s best move came on a drive to the basket. He switched hands for the layup, fell on his back and slid across the floor.
Neither team is doing much on offense — outside of Smith, that is. Wichita State is shooting only 35.7 percent from the field. Dayton is shooting 34.5 percent.
Photos: Wichita St vs Dayton
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Wichita State, but head coach Gregg Marshall doesn’t really do rebuilding years.Despite losing two of the best players in school history in Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, the Shockers won a ridiculous 30 games and ran through the Missouri Valley at 17-1.
The Flyer wearing #5 on their jerseys in support of Steve McElvene who died last Summer.
Archie Miller has taken the Flyers to the Elite Eight in 2014, won another two games in the NCAA’s the next year, and won 25 games last season before running into a red-hot Syracuse team that went to the Final Four.
RELATED: UD in Indy ready to face Wichita State
Dayton is loaded with seniors, including leading scorer Charles Cooke (16.1 ppg), 6-6 forward Kendall Pollard (14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Scoochie Smith (13.5 ppg, 4.5 apg).
RELATED: NCAA Tournament Predictions: Dayton vs. Wichita State
Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news