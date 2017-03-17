Family receives home from Habitat for Humanity

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local family moved into a new home Friday afternoon, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton.

Dad Emmanuel, Mom Nema and their three young children received the keys to their new house in Fairborn at a ceremony Friday. Emmanuel and Nema Yoniyo escaped genocide in Rwanda before making their way to the United States and the Miami Valley.

The Habitat for Humanity program includes training classes, volunteer hours and other requirements.

To learn more about opportunities available through the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.