Flyer faithful follow their team to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) – The Flyer faithful have a national reputation for traveling anywhere to support their team.  When they’re playing in the NCAA Tournament, just two hours away, you know they will pack the house.

UD fans are all around. Most are enjoying the games inside several restaurants and bars around Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Some are enjoying it in style inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Indy. That would be base camp for the UD faithful.

Not a far trip for fans living in Dayton. About a 90 minute commute. Many we talked to have been here since Thursday.

Inside the hotel a pep rally of blue and red. The band, the fans, the cheerleaders.

Also, some locals hoping to see a Flyer win.

Charlie Oppermab told 2 NEWS, “My wife absolutely hates the Flyers. She hopes they lose all the time because it changes all of our plans all the time. For example, our son’s birthday party is dependent on if the Flyers win or not. She roots against the Flyers, but this one is for you Sara. Go Flyers!”

