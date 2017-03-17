Kale, Spinach and Zucchini Fritters with Yogurt Dill Sauce

2 cups chopped baby kale

2 cups chopped baby spinach (or 1 cup frozen)

1 zucchini, julienne cut

2 eggs, beaten

1 onion, diced

½ cup brown rice flour

½ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup cilantro chopped (optional)

½ cup almond milk

1 tsp Peachy’s dried mixed herbs (or Italian herbs)

½ tsp cumin powder

4-5 tbsp coconut oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a skillet.

Spoon about 2 spoonful onto the hot oil or shape into balls and flatten, if thick enough.

Cook for 4 minutes or until brown.

Flip fritter over and cook for 3 minutes.

Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce.

Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce

2 cups plain yogurt

1 small cucumber diced, seeded

1 small onion, chopped fine

½ cup cilantro, chopped

1 tsp Peachy’s fried mixed herbs

Salt and pepper to taste.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl