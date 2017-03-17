Kale, Spinach and Zucchini Fritters with Yogurt Dill Sauce

2 cups chopped baby kale
2 cups chopped baby spinach (or 1 cup frozen)
1 zucchini, julienne cut
2 eggs, beaten
1 onion, diced
½ cup brown rice flour
½ cup Parmesan cheese
½ cup cilantro chopped (optional)
½ cup almond milk
1 tsp Peachy’s dried mixed herbs (or Italian herbs)
½ tsp cumin powder
4-5 tbsp coconut oil for frying
Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.
Heat 2 tbsp oil in a skillet.
Spoon about 2 spoonful onto the hot oil or shape into balls and flatten, if thick enough.
Cook for 4 minutes or until brown.
Flip fritter over and cook for 3 minutes.

Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce.
Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce

2 cups plain yogurt
1 small cucumber diced, seeded
1 small onion, chopped fine
½ cup cilantro, chopped
1 tsp Peachy’s fried mixed herbs
Salt and pepper to taste.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl

 

