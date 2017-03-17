Local favorite, Milano’s fills capacity during Flyer game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Flyer fans packed into Milano’s today for St. Patrick’s day and to watch the first round of the NCAA tournament.

When 2 NEWS arrived, managers told us they had been full since lunch. At one point they even had to lock the doors because the building was at capacity.

In a bit of a surprise, Milano’s was packed with patrons in green, not red and blue.

That didn’t matter though, the atmosphere here was electric all night.

People we talked to expressed that what the Flyers do for this community is just as special as what they do on the court.

“Dayton basketball means everything. Win or lose we support them every time. We are there for them all the time. We love them,” said UD senior, Adam Alost.

“This team is not just for the college. It means something to the local’s to hang onto. It brings them hope. It brings them opportunities,” said another Milano’s patron.

Despite a tough loss, all was peaceful on Brown Street following the game.