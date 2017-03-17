Louisville rolls past Jacksonville St in return to tourney

By Published:
Louisville's Mangok Mathiang (12) heads to the basket as Jacksonville State's Christian Cunningham (31) defends during the second half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Indianapolis, Mo. Louisville won 78-63. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mangok Mathiang scored 18 points and Deng Adel added 16 Friday to help second-seeded Louisville pull away from Jacksonville State 78-63 in the first round of the Midwest Regional.

The Cardinals (25-8) have won five straight opening round games. Louisville was making its first postseason appearance since 2015 after sitting out last year because of a one-year, school-imposed postseason ban for alleged recruiting violations.

Norbertas Giga scored 30 points for 15th-seeded Jacksonville State (20-15), which was one of a record five teams making their first tourney appearance.

And it was a bigger challenge than most expected.

But after trailing for the first 13 minutes, the Cardinals finally took the lead with an 8-2 late in the first half. It closed the half on a 9-4 spurt then opened the second half on 10-2 run to make it 48-33. Louisville led by double digits most of the rest of the game.

