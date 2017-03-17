Miami County fields extra patrols for St. Patrick’s weekend

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff says his office will have extra patrols out on the county roads this weekend.

Miami County Sherriff Dave Duchak said Friday that additional Deputies will be patrolling Friday through Sunday because St. Patrick’s Day typically sees an increase in alcohol consumption.

Deputies will be focused on removing impaired drivers from the roads and targeting routes with a high number of impaired driver arrests and also routes of crashes during the effort.

Sheriff Duchak says no warnings will be issued during the extra enforcement.

