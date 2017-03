MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miamisburg police officer saved a person from a fire inside an apartment Friday morning.

2 NEWS was first on the scene of the fire in the 200 block of South Heincke Road. It happened around 10 a.m.

Officials with the Miami Valley Fire District credited the police department for saving the person inside the apartment. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross will assist the resident.