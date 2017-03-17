Ohio officer charged with pointing weapon at fellow officers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer pointed an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated, and has been charged with misdemeanors.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a police jacket and carrying an AR-15 assault weapon.

Officers initially didn’t believe Jenkins when he identified himself as a police officer, prompting them to retreat and call for backup. Jenkins surrendered after hearing a request over a police radio to step outside.

Jenkins has been a Cincinnati police officer since 2002. He’s been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Court records didn’t indicate if he has an attorney.

A Cincinnati police union official declined to comment.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news