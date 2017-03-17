Ohio officer charged with pointing weapon at fellow officers

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Cincinnati police officer pointed an assault weapon at fellow officers while intoxicated, and has been charged with misdemeanors.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports officers responded Monday to a 911 call about a fight at an apartment building and were confronted by 45-year-old David Jenkins, who was wearing a police jacket and carrying an AR-15 assault weapon.

Officers initially didn’t believe Jenkins when he identified himself as a police officer, prompting them to retreat and call for backup. Jenkins surrendered after hearing a request over a police radio to step outside.

Jenkins has been a Cincinnati police officer since 2002. He’s been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Court records didn’t indicate if he has an attorney.

A Cincinnati police union official declined to comment.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s