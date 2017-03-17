Sushi counter edamame recalled due to Listeria concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Edamame sold at local grocery store and hospital sushi counters is being recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria.

The edamame was sold by Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. (AFC) in 8oz containers at retail sushi counters in several states. They are labeled “Emamame – Soybeans in Pods.” The containers have the UPC 0-23012-00261-9, dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017.

AFC franchisees operate the sushi counters at area Kroger stores, Grant Medical Center, Riverside Hospital, Ohio Wesleyan University and JP Morgan Chase.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.

According to AFC’s website, AFC has sushi counters at the following places in Ohio:

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news