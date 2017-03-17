SWAT surrounding home in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– SWAT vehicles were positioned around a house early Friday morning.

Officials have Stevenson Road blocked off.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene monitoring the situation and working to gather more information.

Photos: Greene County Standoff View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Darren King / WDTN Photo) (Darren King / WDTN Photo) (Darren King / WDTN Photo) (Darren King / WDTN Photo)

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest updates on this developing story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news