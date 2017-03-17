Trader Joe’s recalls frozen breakfast burritos

WTNH Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Trader Joe’s issued a voluntary recall of one type of their frozen breakfast burritos after learning they may be contaminated with foreign matter on Thursday.

Trader Joe’s says their frozen Trader Jose’s Breakfast Burritos may have plastic in them. The burritos have a SKU of 96132 with a lot code of A26616pFFG3.

They were sold in Connecticut, as well as: DC, DE, Il, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VT, VA and WI stores. Trader Joe’s has two Columbus-area locations. One near Sawmill and SR 161 in the Dublin area and one near Easton.

Trader Joe’s says as a precaution, they have removed all Trader Jose’s Breakfast Burritos from sale.

If you have purchased the affected product, officials say not to eat it. They are urging you to discard the product or you can return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

