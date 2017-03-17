Trump defends wiretapping claims

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel participate in a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his White House shouldn’t be blamed for quoting a Fox News analyst who accused British intelligence of helping former President Barack Obama spy on him.

There is no evidence such spying took place and GCHQ, the British electronic intelligence agency, has called the allegation “utterly ridiculous.”

Trump says during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that “we said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television.”

He says, “you shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox.”

He’s also doubling down on his unproven wiretapping allegation with a reference to 2013 reports that the U.S. listened in on Merkel’s phone calls.

He says that when it comes to wiretapping, “At least we have something in common, perhaps.”

