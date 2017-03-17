UD in Indy ready to face Wichita State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) – The Dayton Flyer’s men’s basketball team is about to enter the madness of March.

The team tips off at 7:10 p.m. against Wichita State.

It’s not just the season on the line for the Flyers. For the seniors, it’s their college careers. Kendall Pollard, Schoochie Smith, Kyle Davis and Charles Cooke led Dayton to its’ winningest class in program history and Friday night they aim to add another victory to that total.

Kendall Pollard told 2 SPORTS, “It’s always in the back of my head but I don’t plan on it being my last game it’s a possibility for our seniors and their seniors so we just got to go out there and play our game no matter if it’s the last game or not.”

Charles Cooke said, “Definitely, that’s what you hear is one and done and we don’t want to be done so that’s definitely a thought that comes across your mind obviously because the stakes are high everybody is playing their tail off to move to the next round and we’re going to do the same.”

“We got to come out with excitement and aggression and play as hard as we can because we have four seniors here that might not get to see tomorrow so we want to do the best we can,“ said Scoochie Smith.

Kyle Davis told us, “I’m not really focused on losing that’s never really been our objective here to focus on losing our objective is to always focus on winning and beating our opponent so that’s what we’ve all been focusing on advancing.”

The senior class is the most successful in UD history. Now they’re hoping to continue that success against Wichita State.

