Univ. of Dayton students celebrate despite NCAA tournament loss

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton students watched the game closely Friday, cheering on their UD flyers.

Students were disappointed to witness the loss, but they didn’t let that put a damper on their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Compared to past years, Friday night was calm and peaceful on UD’s campus.

Police were present, but both students and officers were friendly to each other throughout the night. Students say they’re upset with the loss, but happy to be part of their close student community.

“I’m upset they lost but we still go to UD so I know we won in the end,” student Kelly Dunne said. “We are the best community and the best school that there is.”

As far as issues with students and police Friday, it was mostly peaceful. However, two people were taken away on stretchers. No arrests were made.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s