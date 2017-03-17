Univ. of Dayton students celebrate despite NCAA tournament loss

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton students watched the game closely Friday, cheering on their UD flyers.

Students were disappointed to witness the loss, but they didn’t let that put a damper on their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Compared to past years, Friday night was calm and peaceful on UD’s campus.

Police were present, but both students and officers were friendly to each other throughout the night. Students say they’re upset with the loss, but happy to be part of their close student community.

“I’m upset they lost but we still go to UD so I know we won in the end,” student Kelly Dunne said. “We are the best community and the best school that there is.”

As far as issues with students and police Friday, it was mostly peaceful. However, two people were taken away on stretchers. No arrests were made.