WSU President stepping down ahead of original date

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University President David R. Hopksins is stepping down ahead of the original date of June 30 to help smooth the transition to the new president, Cheryl Schrader .

Curtis McCreay has been appointed as interim president to serve the rest of Hospkis’ term. He will remain at the University in a faculty position teaching in the college of education and human services.

According to the release 2 NEWS received McCray, who has experience in leading presidential transitions, will be charged with overseeing university operations, crafting a budget that gives the university a financially sustainable future, achieving the highest possible student enrollment and laying a strong foundation to help Schrader be successful.

