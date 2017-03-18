Breezy and cold today with rain and snow showers.

By Published:

After some early morning fog and drizzle, cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day.  Rain and a few snow showers will develop in advance of a cold front that will move through the area later this afternoon. No snow accumulations. However, like Friday, there is also the possibility of some small hail or graupel.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few rain and snow showers.  High near 45

TONIGHT:  Chance of an evening rain or snow shower, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and cold.  Low near 30

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny and cool. High 48

After some morning clouds on Sunday the day will be dry with some sunshine.  Spring arrives Monday morning at 6:29 AM and it will bring in another storm system with some light rain.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s