Breezy and cold today with rain and snow showers.

After some early morning fog and drizzle, cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day. Rain and a few snow showers will develop in advance of a cold front that will move through the area later this afternoon. No snow accumulations. However, like Friday, there is also the possibility of some small hail or graupel.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few rain and snow showers. High near 45

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening rain or snow shower, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny and cool. High 48

After some morning clouds on Sunday the day will be dry with some sunshine. Spring arrives Monday morning at 6:29 AM and it will bring in another storm system with some light rain.