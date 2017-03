DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was arrested Saturday night.

Dayton Police have been searching for Kara Parisi-King since March 12th, when the shooting happened.

King was booked into the Montgomery County Jail just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A warrant was issued for her arrest last week. She’s facing two counts of murder, felonious assault and one count of improper use of a firearm