Several citations given during Washington Twp. checkpoint

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several citations were given during an O-V-I checkpoint in Washington Township Friday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force conducted the checkpoint on State Route 725 near Paragon Road from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

According to a press release, over 532 cars passed through the checkpoint resulting in 1 citation for expired registration and 1 citation for no driver’s license. The accompanying saturation patrols resulted 1 citation for physical control, 1 citation for assured clear distance, 1 citation for failure to control, 1 citation for OVI, 2 non-moving citations and a misdemeanor warrant arrest.

Checkpoints will be conducted throughout the rest of the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Montgomery County residents can use the Arrive Safe program by calling 937-449-9999. The service is available through Sunday at 6:00 a.m. Residents can get up to $50 in cab fare for free.