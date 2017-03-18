Local event raises thousands for military families

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – An event helped raise thousands of dollars for a Fisher House project in Dayton on Saturday.

Donations poured in totaling $27,550 to help build a home for area military families who have a loved one in the hospital.

The Fisher House is an organization that helps build homes across the country for military families. They already operate two houses at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and plan to open a third near the Dayton VA Medical Center.

“The Fisher House is compassion. It’s reaching out to military families that are coming to a hospital and they have no place to stay. The family doesn’t unless they stay at a local hotel, but Fisher House bridges that gap,” said Cornell/Nicholson Investments CEO, Timothy Cornell.

The two-story home will include 16 bedrooms and 17 handicap friendly bathrooms.

“My wife Ann and I decided to get involved on a personal level. I brought the idea back to our team and I said I think this will be a charity we should consider for our symposium,” said Cornell.

Construction is expected to start this July on the Dayton VA Medical Campus. They hope to have it finished in 2018.