UD women ousted from NCAA by Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team ended its 2016-17 campaign with a loss to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Flyers (22-10) fell to the eight-time national champion Lady Volunteers (20-11) by a score of 66-57.
KEY MOMENT
Start of 4th – Dayton was unable to pull closer than 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, giving Tennessee enough of a cushion to burn the clock.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Quarter – Dayton 9, Tennessee 20
- Tennessee jumped out to an early 7-2 lead despite Dayton taking the initial 2-0 lead.
- The Flyers were forced to call a timeout with 6:26 on the clock as the Lady Vols pushed their advantage to 11-4. Diamond DeShields had six early points for UT.
- UD suffered from a 0-for-11 and 5:23 scoring drought.
- Tennessee led by as much as 12 at 18-6 in the final minute of the quarter.
- Freshman Jayla Scaife hit a crucial three in the last 30 seconds to stop the bleeding for the Flyers.
- Dayton shot 15 percent in the first period while Tennessee shot 47 percent.
2nd Quarter – Dayton 29, Tennessee 29
- The Flyers cut into the margin in the early stages of the second with baskets by redshirt junior Alex Harris and redshirt senior Kelley Austria.
- Dayton trailed by eight, 23-15 at the midway point in the second.
- Tennessee had a 2:55 drought of its own.
- Flyers were 1-of-11 from three-point range while the Lady Vols were 0-for-3 after 15 minutes of play.
- Freshman Jordan Wilmoth cut the deficit to just three with a big three pointer, forcing a Tennessee timeout with 2:17 to go in the second.
- Sophomore Lauren Cannatelli hit two late free throws to even the score at 29-29.
- After being outscored 20-9 in the first quarter, Dayton flipped that and outscored UT 20-9 in the second.
3rd Quarter – Dayton 42, Tennessee 51
- Dayton took its first lead since the opening moments when UD led 2-0.
- Tennessee responded and pulled ahead by four, 39-35, but then went on a 2:21 field goal drought.
- Harris already reached a double-double for UD with 10 points and 12 rebounds halfway through the third quarter.
- Dayton trailed by three at the media break, 42-39.
- The Lady Vols extended their lead to eight at 49-41 with just two minutes left in the third thanks to a 7-0 run.
- An Austria free throw ended a 4:26 drought for the Flyers.
4th Quarter – Dayton 57, Tennessee 66
- Tennessee jumped out to a 10-point lead to start the fourth, 56-46.
- Dayton called a timeout at the 6:00 mark after the Lady Vols pushed the margin to 14 points. That was amidst a 7-0 run by UT.
- That would be the margin at the media break.
- Down the stretch, the Flyers couldn’t pull back within 10 as the momentum went in the Vols’ favor.
- Dayton ended its season with a first round loss to Tennessee.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
20-9 – Dayton trailed Tennessee 20-9 after the first quarter, then reversed that and outscored the Lady Vols 20-9 in the second.
32.3% – The Flyers shot just 32.3 percent from the floor while the Lady Vols shot 42.3 percent
10-14 – Alex Harris led UD with 10 points and 14 rebounds while junior JaVonna Layfield added 10 points as well.
7 – Jordan Wilmoth recorded a career-high seven points.
11 – Dayton recorded more assists than Tennessee with 11 in the game.
8 – The Flyers committed just eight turnovers, the second lowest total of the season.
KEY STAT
4-of-20 – Dayton was just 4-of-20 from three point range, which limited the late-game rally attempt for the Flyers.