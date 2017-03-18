UD women ousted from NCAA by Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team ended its 2016-17 campaign with a loss to Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Flyers (22-10) fell to the eight-time national champion Lady Volunteers (20-11) by a score of 66-57.

KEY MOMENT

Start of 4th – Dayton was unable to pull closer than 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, giving Tennessee enough of a cushion to burn the clock.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter – Dayton 9, Tennessee 20

Tennessee jumped out to an early 7-2 lead despite Dayton taking the initial 2-0 lead.

The Flyers were forced to call a timeout with 6:26 on the clock as the Lady Vols pushed their advantage to 11-4. Diamond DeShields had six early points for UT.

UD suffered from a 0-for-11 and 5:23 scoring drought.

Tennessee led by as much as 12 at 18-6 in the final minute of the quarter.

Freshman Jayla Scaife hit a crucial three in the last 30 seconds to stop the bleeding for the Flyers.

Dayton shot 15 percent in the first period while Tennessee shot 47 percent.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 29, Tennessee 29

The Flyers cut into the margin in the early stages of the second with baskets by redshirt junior Alex Harris and redshirt senior Kelley Austria.

Dayton trailed by eight, 23-15 at the midway point in the second.

Tennessee had a 2:55 drought of its own.

Flyers were 1-of-11 from three-point range while the Lady Vols were 0-for-3 after 15 minutes of play.

Freshman Jordan Wilmoth cut the deficit to just three with a big three pointer, forcing a Tennessee timeout with 2:17 to go in the second.

Sophomore Lauren Cannatelli hit two late free throws to even the score at 29-29.

After being outscored 20-9 in the first quarter, Dayton flipped that and outscored UT 20-9 in the second.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 42, Tennessee 51

Dayton took its first lead since the opening moments when UD led 2-0.

Tennessee responded and pulled ahead by four, 39-35, but then went on a 2:21 field goal drought.

Harris already reached a double-double for UD with 10 points and 12 rebounds halfway through the third quarter.

Dayton trailed by three at the media break, 42-39.

The Lady Vols extended their lead to eight at 49-41 with just two minutes left in the third thanks to a 7-0 run.

An Austria free throw ended a 4:26 drought for the Flyers.

4th Quarter – Dayton 57, Tennessee 66

Tennessee jumped out to a 10-point lead to start the fourth, 56-46.

Dayton called a timeout at the 6:00 mark after the Lady Vols pushed the margin to 14 points. That was amidst a 7-0 run by UT.

That would be the margin at the media break.

Down the stretch, the Flyers couldn’t pull back within 10 as the momentum went in the Vols’ favor.

Dayton ended its season with a first round loss to Tennessee.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

20-9 – Dayton trailed Tennessee 20-9 after the first quarter, then reversed that and outscored the Lady Vols 20-9 in the second.

32.3% – The Flyers shot just 32.3 percent from the floor while the Lady Vols shot 42.3 percent

10-14 – Alex Harris led UD with 10 points and 14 rebounds while junior JaVonna Layfield added 10 points as well.

7 – Jordan Wilmoth recorded a career-high seven points.

11 – Dayton recorded more assists than Tennessee with 11 in the game.

8 – The Flyers committed just eight turnovers, the second lowest total of the season.

KEY STAT

4-of-20 – Dayton was just 4-of-20 from three point range, which limited the late-game rally attempt for the Flyers.