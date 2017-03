WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who was killed in a four-vehicle crash Friday night has been identified.

23-year-old Dylan Puckett of Brookville was found dead on scene on I-75 near Wapakoneta.

Officials say Puckett lost control when he was driving northbound and crossed into the southbound lanes, hit a car, tractor trailer and then sideswiped a third car.

Four other people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.