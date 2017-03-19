1 hurt in serious crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY (WDTN) – A man is in serious condition following a car crash in Darke County.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 121 and Oliver Road just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say 67-year-old Roger Simons of Greenville was heading west on Olive Road when he hit an eastbound car driven by 78-year-old Gayle Rhoades, also of Greenville. Mr. Rhoades was stopped at a stop sign when it happened.

Mr. Simons was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. No workd on the condition of Mr. Rhoades.

The accident is under investigation.