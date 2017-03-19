Appeals court refuses to stop oil in Dakota Access pipeline

By Published:
This Dec. 10, 2016 photo provided by the North Dakota Department of Health shows a cleanup crew at the site of oil spill from the Belle Fourche Pipeline that was discovered Dec. 5 in Ash Coulee Creek, a tributary of the Little Missouri River, near Belfield, N.D. The discovery of the pipeline spill in western North Dakota has drawn heightened attention because of the battle over the Dakota Access oil pipeline being built across the state. (Scott Stockdill/North Dakota Department of Health via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An appeals court has refused to stop the imminent flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Saturday denied a request from the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes for an emergency order.

That means the pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois could be operating as early as Monday.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes have been trying to stop that from happening while their legal challenge against the pipeline proceeds.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The tribes fear it could harm their water supply. Dallas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

