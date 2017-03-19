Family of shooting victim speak out, funeral services set

By Published: Updated:
Taylor Brandenburg Facebook photo/courtesy: Facebook, family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends of are mourning after 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was shot and killed while babysitting last weekend.

Visitation services were held Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, North Chapel on Needmore Road.

The family of the victim released the following statement:

“On behalf of our friends and family we would like to thank the Dayton Police Department and their detectives for all of their effort in bringing the alleged killer into custody. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond. At this time our family is in grieving and please continue to keep us in prayer.”

Friends and family describe Brandenburg as full of life. To read her obituary, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s