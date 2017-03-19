Family of shooting victim speak out, funeral services set

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends of are mourning after 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was shot and killed while babysitting last weekend.

Visitation services were held Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, North Chapel on Needmore Road.

The family of the victim released the following statement:

“On behalf of our friends and family we would like to thank the Dayton Police Department and their detectives for all of their effort in bringing the alleged killer into custody. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and beyond. At this time our family is in grieving and please continue to keep us in prayer.”

Friends and family describe Brandenburg as full of life.