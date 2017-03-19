Say goodbye to winter, as spring arrives tomorrow morning!

A weak area of high pressure will move across the Miami Valley today before the next system moves in on Monday. There is a lot of moisture trapped in the atmosphere which will allow a lot of clouds to continue across the area throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s and the winds are expected to be light today.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds. Some breaks with sunshine possible. High 46

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Scattered showers, an isolated storm is possible towards the late afternoon/evening. High 55

The chance for showers continues for Tuesday. Temperatures cool off for Wednesday, but then warm up back into the 50s and 60s for the latter half of the week. Unsettled weather is expected next weekend.