The Longest Table brings people from all walks of life together in Dayton

The Longest Table at the University of Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – About 115 people from all walks of life in the Miami Valley came together for a meal Sunday night at the University of Dayton.

Organizers of The Longest Table say the goal of the event is to shatter assumptions about stereotypes.

It’s a chance for the student community to interact with the Dayton community and exchange ideas.

Students tell 2 NEWS it’s a way for them to meet people from different areas of the city.

For Student Noelle Jacobs, the event  is especially important because it offers students like her who come from out of state a chance to get to know people in the area.

“It’s really important that we get back the students who are from Chicago, St. Louis or New York coming here. It’s really important that they recognize that they have a duty to the city and to engage in it and see the opportunities that it has to offer because the hope of having a university in a city to get those students to stay here,” said Noelle Jacobs, UD Student Government Organizer.

It was held inside the university’s Kennedy Union.

 

