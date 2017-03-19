Vehicle found in water in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating after a vehicle was found in a body of water Sunday evening.

It happened near the 5000 block of Houston Road.

A witness on scene says he and his wife found a woman earlier in the day covered in mud on the side of the road. He says they took the woman to the hospital and later found out the woman claimed her vehicle was stolen.

The witness went back to the area where they found her and saw a vehicle in the water.

