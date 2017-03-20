1 dead in Shelby County fire

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire officials have identified the person killed in a fire in Mercer County Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home at the corner of East Warren and South Cherry Streets and found heavy flames coming out of the home.

Firefighters were unable to enter the home because the flames were too intense.

Crews battled the blaze from outside the building until they could safely enter.

34-year-old Jeremy Bricker was killed in the fire. His body was found in the kitchen near the back door of the home.

An autopsy is being conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire officials say it appears to be accidental.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation. Officials say the home is a complete loss and the couple who lived there had no insurance.

