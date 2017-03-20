3 hurt in West Carrollton crash

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi and a car hurt three people and shut down two lanes of a busy interstate early on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Dixie Drive exit in West Carrollton.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it appears a semi hit the back of a car.

Three people in the car were hurt. They were taken to Kettering Medical Center. OSP says the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The two right lanes of I-75 NB were shut down due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.