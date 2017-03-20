Centerville Mayor to give State of the City address Monday

By Published: Updated:
Centerville City Council (Photo provided)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) –  Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton will give the annual State of the City address Monday night in Council Chambers.

Mayor Compton says the presentation will give residents a preview of the city government’s goals over the next year.

Each council member will address the audience as well.

The public is invited to attend.

2 NEWS will be there when the address is given. You can watch Mayor Compton give his speech live here when it happens.

The address is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s