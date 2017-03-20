Centerville Officers who shot 15-year-old will not be charged

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Officers who shot a 15-year-old in February will not be charged with a crime.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday the Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence related to the case and declined to indict the officers, finding they acted in self-defense.

The 15-year-old that was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, two Officers saw the teen remove what they believed was a handgun from his waistband and point it at them. The officers fired their weapons at the teen.

It was later discovered the pistol the teen had was an air gun, which investigators say was indistinguishable from an actual firearm.

The Prosecutor’s Office says the Grand Jury considered all the evidence gathered from the investigation, including civilian and police witnesses.

