Centerville Officers who shot 15-year-old will not be charged

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Jake Ryle)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Officers who shot a 15-year-old in February will not be charged with a crime.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday the Montgomery County Grand Jury heard testimony and evidence related to the case and declined to indict the officers, finding they acted in self-defense.

The 15-year-old that was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police Chief: Suspect in officer-involved shooting 15-year-old

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, two Officers saw the teen remove what they believed was a handgun from his waistband and point it at them. The officers fired their weapons at the teen.

It was later discovered the pistol the teen had was an air gun, which investigators say was indistinguishable from an actual firearm.

READ MORE: Centerville Police: teen shot by officers was holding “replica” handgun

The Prosecutor’s Office says the Grand Jury considered all the evidence gathered from the investigation, including civilian and police witnesses.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s