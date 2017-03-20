David Rockefeller, last of generation in family, dies at 101

NEW YORK (AP) — David Rockefeller was the last of his generation in a famous American family that taught its children that wealth brings great responsibility. Even as children, he and his siblings had to set aside portions of their allowances for charitable giving.

That lesson lasted throughout his life; to mark his 100th birthday in 2015, Rockefeller gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to the state of Maine.

Rockefeller died Monday in his sleep at his home in Pocantico Hills at age 101, according to his spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of five sons and one daughter born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family’s fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts.

Unlike his brothers Nelson, the governor of New York who hungered for the White House and was briefly vice president, and Winthrop, a governor of Arkansas, David Rockefeller wielded power and influence without ever seeking public office. Among his many accomplishments were spurring the project that led to the World Trade Center.

And unlike his other brothers, John D. 3rd and Laurance, who shied from the spotlight and were known for philanthropy, David Rockefeller embraced business and traveled and spoke widely as a champion of enlightened capitalism.

David Rockefeller dies at 101 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this March 10, 1971, file photo, David Rockefeller, left, chairman of the Chase Manhattan Bank, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir after his arrival in Israel. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this June 1973, file photo, David Rockefeller, left, meets with with Chinese Premier Chou En-lai in Peking. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this April 31, 1981, file photo, David Rockefeller poses for a photograph. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/D. Pickoff, File) FILE - In this June 16, 1982, file photo, David Rockefeller, second left, Rockefeller Center chairman and Center President Richard H. Voell, left, and New York City Board of Education President Joseph Barker, right, begin to slice up an eight-foot-tall culinary replica of Rockefeller Center in New York. The occasion marked the 50th birthday celebration of the midtown building complex. David Rockefeller, the billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died, Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. (AP Photo/Ray Howard, File) FILE - In this Nov. 28, 1967, file photo, the five Rockefeller Brothers pose for photos in New York as they gather to receive gold medals from the National Institute of social sciences. From left are: David Rockefeller, President of the Chase Manhattan Bank; Winthrop Rockefeller, Governor of Arkansas; Frank Pace, President of the NISS; John D. Rockefeller 3rd, Chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation; Nelson Rockefeller, Governor of New York; and Laurence Rockefeller, a conservation adviser to President Johnson. David Rockefeller, the billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old. (AP Photo/File) FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, David Rockefeller participates in the C40 Large Cities Climate Summit in New York. The billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family died Monday, March 20, 2017, according to a family spokesman. He was 101 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) David Rockefeller, speaking, February 1984. (AP Photo) Mr. David Rockefeller, chairman of the Chase Manhattan Bank, now on a private visit in October 1969 in Madrid shakes hands with Spanish Minister of Information Manuel Fraga Iribarne, left, on whom he called on October 27. (AP Photo) David Rockefeller, April 31, 1981. (AP Photo/D. Pickoff) David Rockefeller, right, arrives at the GE Building in Rockefeller Center, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Former Bank Financier David Rockefeller in 1993. (AP Photo) David Rockefeller is joined by cigarette girls at the gala bash to celebrate the re-opening of the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 1987. The night club renovation, costing $20 million and lasting two years, was done to the style of the 1930s when the club was in its heyday. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan) David Rockefeller, left , and Eileen Rockefeller attend a ceremony, Friday, May 22, 2015, in Mount Desert, Maine, marking the gift of 1,000 acres of woodlands, streams, hiking trails and carriage roads abutting Acadia National Park. David Rockefeller, the retired CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank and grandson of oil tycoon John Rockefeller Sr., is transferring family property at Little Long Pond in Seal Harbor to the Mount Desert Island & Garden Preserve, describing it as a "gift to all the people of Maine." (AP Photo/Michael C. York)

“American capitalism has brought more benefits to more people than any other system in any part of the world at any time in history,” he said. “The problem is to see that the system is run as efficiently and as honestly as it can be.”

Rockefeller graduated from Harvard in 1936 and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1940. He served in the Army during World War II, then began climbing the ranks of management at Chase Bank. That bank merged with the Manhattan company in 1955.

He was named Chase Manhattan’s president in 1961 and chairman and CEO eight years later. He retired in 1981 at age 65 after a 35-year career.

In his role of business statesman, Rockefeller preached capitalism at home and favored assisting economies abroad on grounds that bringing prosperity to the Third World would create customers for American products.

He parted company with some of his fellow capitalists on income taxes, calling it unseemly to earn a million and then find ways to avoid paying the taxes. He didn’t say how much he paid in taxes, and he never spoke publicly about his personal worth. In 2015, Forbes magazine estimated his fortune at $3 billion.

As one of the Rockefeller grandchildren, David belonged to the last generation in which the inherited family billions were concentrated in a few hands. The next generation, known as “the cousins,” are more numerous.

Rockefeller was estimated to have met more than 200 rulers in more than 100 countries during his lifetime, and often was treated as if he were a visiting head of state.

Under Rockefeller, Chase — now known as JPMorgan Chase — was the first U.S. bank to open offices in the Soviet Union and China and, in 1974, the first to open an office in Egypt after the Suez crisis of 1956.

In his early travels to South Africa, Rockefeller arranged clandestine meetings with several underground black leaders. “I find it terribly important to get overall impressions beyond those I get from businessmen,” he said.

But Rockefeller took a lot of heat for his bank’s substantial dealings with South Africa’s white separatist regime and for helping the deposed, terminally ill Shah of Iran come to New York for medical treatment in 1979, the move that triggered the 13-month U.S. embassy hostage crisis in Tehran.

Rockefeller maintained the family’s patronage of the arts, including its long-standing relationship with the Museum of Modern Art, which his mother had been a fervent patron of. His private art collection was once valued at $500 million. The Rockefeller estate at Kykuit, overlooking the Hudson River north of New York City, is the repository of four generations of family history, including Nelson’s art and sculpture collection.

One of the major efforts of Rockefeller’s later years was directed at restoring family influence in the landmark Rockefeller Center, most of which had been sold in the 1980s to Japanese investors. He eventually organized an investor group to buy back 45 percent of the property.

His philanthropy and other activities earned him a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1998.

Rockefeller and his wife, the former Margaret McGrath, were married in 1940 and had six children — David Jr., Richard, Abby, Neva, Margaret and Eileen. His wife, an active conservationist, died in 1996.

