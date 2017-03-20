Every 45 minutes children are poisoned by opioids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital received 188,000 for kids being exposed to opioids.

The opioid crisis which has been affecting adults has now filtered down to our children.

They are the next generation they’re the ones that are growing up with parents who are using opioids and they think it’s perfectly fine but it’s such a dangerous drug whether it’s made legally or illegally,” Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Montgomery County spokesperson Ann Stevens said. She goes on to say, “They shouldn’t be exposed to the fumes, the actual drugs that are in the home, and so when it comes to children and opioids you’re walking a thin line especially if you’re making them illegally.”

A five year study at Nationwide Children’s Hospital shows they’re poison control center across the country field 32 calls a day from families with a child who has been exposed to opioids — that is about one call every 45 minutes — from January 2000 through December 2015.

The medications leading to the most calls were hydrocodone, oxycodone and codeine. Among children five or younger exposure occurred at home.

“Young children say under the age of six are exposed to these drugs in the household they are laying on the table they might they might be getting into the medicine cabinet. It’s very very dangerous and if you have opioids your house, you need to lock them up because not only small children can get a hold of them, but also teenagers,” Stevens said.

Montgomery County juvenile judge Anthony Capizzi told 2 NEWS he’s also seen an increase in cases involving young adults and drugs in last 18 month. Capizzi said since September 2016 4 teens in our area have died from drug overdoses.