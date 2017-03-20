Flood advisory issued for several Miami Valley counties

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several counties in the Miami Valley until 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery, Miami, Preble and Darke Counties in Ohio and Wayne County, Indiana are all affected.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says to expect showers and thunderstorms through the area with heavy rain and there could be some small hail as well.

The National Weather Service says to use caution and expect minor flooding in low-lying areas, highways and underpasses.

