Fugitive captured after using a CVS store rewards card

By Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KEY WEST, FL (AP) — Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon, after he used a store rewards card, which tipped authorities off to his whereabouts.

The Keynoter reports Cobb County Sheriff’s officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and was wanted on a number of counts.

Shortly after, Seymour used his rewards card at a CVS pharmacy. Card holders can earn benefits like coupons.

Detectives spotted Seymour that night and approached him. Police said the man took off running, but they caught him a short time later.

He was booked locally for resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s