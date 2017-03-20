Funeral services scheduled for Centerville couple suspected of overdose

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services for the husband and wife who may have died from drug overdoses have been set.

Visitation for 36-year-old Brian Halye will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home in Wilmington. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Hayle was a Spirit Airlines pilot who was found dead by his children on March 16th.

Funeral services for his wife, Courtney Halye are scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. A wake will be held before from 4-6 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave.