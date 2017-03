DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house being renovated in Dayton caught on fire on Sunday.

Firefighters say smoke was shooting from a second story window when they arrived at the house in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.

The fire started on the first floor and moved to the second story.

Firefighters say the damages are estimated at $10,000.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters believe the fire started accidentally. The cause is under investigation.