Intel chairman says there was no wiretap

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes leaves a secure area in the Capitol in Washington to tell reporters he will hold an open hearing on March 20 to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Nunes and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were among a number of lawmakers who said on news shows on Sunday, March 19, they had seen no evidence that the Obama administration ordered wiretaps on Donald Trump during the campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says there was no physical wiretap on Trump Tower, but it’s possible that “other surveillance activities” were used against President Donald Trump and his associates.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is speaking at the opening of the committee’s first public hearing on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He says the committee has seen no evidence to date that officials from any campaign conspired with Russian agents, but will continue to investigate that question.

He also says the committee will investigate who has been leaking classified information about investigations into Russia’s interference.

Nunes says he hopes the committee’s hearings will result in a “definitive report” on Russia’s involvement in the presidential election.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s