Lightning strike started house fire in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to the 5200 block of Pepper Drive in Huber Heights Monday afternoon.

The family in the home was able to get out safely and call 911. They told dispatchers lightning struck the roof and started the fire.

Fire officials later confirmed that report. No one was injured and the familiy does not have to stay elswhere.

