The caprese quinoa recipe is:

1 c cooked quinoa

1 c zucchini, chopped

1 c grape tomatoes, chopped

1 c fresh mozzarella

1/2 c purple onion, diced

Bunch fresh basil

Balsamic vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to desired taste

Cook quinoa according to package directions

Sauté zucchini, tomato, onion

In a bowl, combine cookies quinoa, zucchini, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, basil. Season with salt and pepper. Add basalmic vinegar and olive oil to desired taste. Serve immediately or chilled.