NFL: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey found

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after a touchdown during Super Bowl LI (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK (AP) — The search for Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey is over.

The NFL says it was in “possession of a credentialed member of the international media.” The league did not elaborate in its statement on specifically who had it.

The NFL says the jersey was found through the “cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities.” The league referred other questions to the FBI.

Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots’ 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons.

The statement adds that an ongoing investigation also resulted in the retrieval of the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seattle Seahawks.

