NSA knocks down WH claim of British spying

White House press secretary Sean Spicer talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Spicer discussed President Donald Trump's assertion that former President Barack Obama wire tapped him, the Trump Administration's proposed budget, and other topics. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, is denying that the British intelligence community was ever asked to conduct electronic surveillance on President Donald Trump at the behest of former President Barack Obama.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer referred to unsubstantiated allegations made by a Fox News analyst that GCHQ, the British electronic intelligence agency, had helped Obama wiretap Trump. The British intelligence agency flatly denied it happened.

The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, asked Rogers if he thought it was “utterly ridiculous” that anyone in the U.S. would ask British spies to do surveillance on a presidential candidate. Rogers said it was and added that he had seen nothing at the NSA that would indicate that happened.

