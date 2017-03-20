Parents of second suspect in babysitter shooting in jail

By Published: Updated:
Parents of Kara Parisi-King behind held at the Montgomery County Jail (Photo provided)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of a Kara Parisi-King have been arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

Kara Parisi-King is the second suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg who was shot and killed while babysitting last weekend in Dayton.

RELATED: Second suspect arrested for shooting death of Dayton babysitter

Parisi-King was caught hiding in a Fairborn motel Sunday night with her mother, Krista Hankins and step-father, Keith Hankins.

Keith is also facing drug charges.

Both are expected to be in court Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Loved ones mourn as suspects face charges in babysitter’s murder

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s