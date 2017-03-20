Parents of second suspect in babysitter shooting in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The parents of a Kara Parisi-King have been arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

Kara Parisi-King is the second suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg who was shot and killed while babysitting last weekend in Dayton.

Parisi-King was caught hiding in a Fairborn motel Sunday night with her mother, Krista Hankins and step-father, Keith Hankins.

Keith is also facing drug charges.

Both are expected to be in court Monday afternoon.

