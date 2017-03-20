Police looking for suspects in stolen trailer case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for the public’s help solving a theft of a car hauler.

Dayton Police say the theft happened Sunday, March 12 in the 5700 block of Webster Street.

The suspect vehicle is a large white pickup truck with tool boxes in the bed.

Security video shows a small black car following the white pickup into the lot. Police believe this vehicle is involved in the theft as well.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

