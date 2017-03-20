Police looking for suspects in stolen trailer case

By Published:
Police in Dayton are looking for those responsible for stealing this trailer Sunday, (Photo: Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for the public’s help solving a theft of a car hauler.

Dayton Police say the theft happened Sunday, March 12 in the 5700 block of Webster Street.

Police in Dayton are looking for those responsible for stealing this trailer Sunday, (Photo: Dayton Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is a large white pickup truck with tool boxes in the bed.

Security video shows a small black car following the white pickup into the lot. Police believe this vehicle is involved in the theft as well.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s