Spirit Airlines defends drug testing policy after pilot’s death

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WDTN) – Spirit Airlines, based in Florida, released a written statement after the death of one of their pilots and his wife last week in Centerville from an apparent overdose.

Spirit Airlines Spokesman Paul Berry said:

“Spirit Airlines is required by Federal Regulations to operate with the highest degree of safety. The DOT and FAA regulations require that the airline conduct various drug and alcohol tests on all safety-sensitive employees including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and dispatchers. These tests include, but are not limited to, pre-employment, random and reasonable suspicion drug and alcohol testing. Spirit Airlines is fully compliant with these DOT and FAA regulations. In addition, Spirit Airlines has implemented and maintains a number of programs, in cooperation with its pilot union that exceed any federal mandates, designed to detect, report and assist employees with potential life challenges. In the event that someone in a safety sensitive position tests positive, they would be immediately removed from their position.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Thursday Brian Halye, 36 and his wife Courtney Halye, 24 were found dead in their Centerville home after an apparent overdose.

Police said at the time they believed the deaths to be related to the drugs that were found in the home. There were four children inside the home when the deaths happened.

