Truck driver injures 6 going down wrong-way on Interstate

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP/WDTN) – Police in western Kentucky say at least six people were injured and a garbage truck driver was arrested after the truck traveled the wrong way on Interstate 24 and struck several vehicles.

Media outlets report police pursued the truck, which traveled east in the westbound lanes before crossing the median into eastbound traffic and crashed Friday. State Police Trooper Jody Cash says in a news release some of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department wrote on their Facebook page that they used spike strips to try and stop the 50,000 pound garbage truck at 70 mph.

Photos: Garbage truck driver charges in Kentucky interstate wrecks View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept. FB Page) (Courtesy: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept. FB Page) (Courtesy: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept. FB Page) (Courtesy: McCracken County Sheriff's Dept. FB Page)

The statement says 23-year-old truck driver Dalton M. Lampley of Calvert City was arrested on multiple counts including driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer and resisting arrest.