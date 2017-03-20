US Rep Jim Renacci enters 2018 race for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci has entered the 2018 Ohio governor’s race against a potential trio of GOP state officeholders.

The 58-year-old Renacci, of Wadsworth in northeast Ohio, sought to position himself Monday as a political outsider alongside three Republicans who have spent their careers in public office: the state attorney general, the secretary of state and the lieutenant governor.

Renacci has served in Congress since 2011. Before that, he was a long-time entrepreneur. His business ventures include LTC Companies group, a financial consulting service with stakes in over 60 businesses, and partnership in the Arena Football League’s Columbus Destroyers.

Renacci joins three Democrats in the governor’s race so far: Valley Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former lawmaker Connie Pillich and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton.

All are vying to replace Republican Gov. John Kasich, who must vacate the office due to term limits.