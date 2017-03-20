Woman puts up Nazi-themed Trump billboard near her property

PHOENIX (WCMH) — A billboard criticizing President Trump is the talk of the town in Phoenix.

The billboard features a photo of the president on a red background, with photos of atomic bomb explosions and a symbol of a dollar sign that looks similar to the Nazi symbol.

Beatrice Moore owns the property under the billboard and paid a California artist to create the sign. Moore said the billboard is a form of standing up to the policies of President Trump’s administration.

The artist, Karen Fiorito, told KPNX that she has received death threats.

Vlady Kristensen, who moved to the United States in 1959 from the Czech Republic, said he does not agree with the message.

“The artist likes to express their viewpoint but I gotta wake up to Naziism for the next four years,” he said. “I’ve been here 35 years. This is the worst tagging stuff I’ve had in my neighborhood for 35 years.

“I had moved here in 1969 from Czech Republic which was communist at the time,” he continued. “And so I lived under total regime, so I know what I’m talking about. You guys got to understand what (totalitarianism) means, he is not. He is the president, ok. Where is the respect?”

Jeremy Bacpac said he supports the billboard.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I think it’s what art’s supposed to do, make statements.”