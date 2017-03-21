Big changes to Ohio’s gun laws take effect Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Big changes to Ohio’s gun laws take effect on Tuesday. Anyone with a concealed carry license will be able to carry a gun in more places, including day cares.

Gun advocates say Ohio’s laws finally bring the Buckeye State in line with how other states view firearms. But for some, the new legal landscape is a shot in the wrong direction.

Signs that read “guns prohibited” could soon start disappearing from Ohio day cares. That’s shocking to parent Chelsey Worth.

“I can’t see any reason why someone would be OK with carrying a gun in a day care. I can’t. I just can’t think of any reason,” said Worth, a Hyde Park mother of a 2-year-old.

The new law paves the way for day care owners to decide for themselves if they want to allow guns in their facilities.

Read Senate Bill 199 in its entirety here

“When someone tells you, ‘Guns in day care. Well, why do you want that?'” said Sean Maloney, a pro-gun attorney for Buckeye Firearms Association.

He says parents with concealed carry licenses face a quandary when it’s time to pick up and drop off their kids.

“Think about how dangerous it is with us in the parking lot, arming and disarming ourselves, with people in the parking lot watching that happen — with kids, potentially, in the back seat of the car, and us leaving a firearm in there,” Maloney said.

Maloney hopes day care operators and others will embrace Ohio’s changing gun laws, which create more places where legal firearms are allowed.

“Nothing that Ohio is doing is groundbreaking,” he said. “Every other state has already had it. So it just makes sense.”

Ohioans with concealed carry permits will be able to, among other things, take their guns into the non-secure area of airports and onto private planes.

And employers can no longer prevent workers from storing a gun or bullets in their cars at work.

Chelsey Worth says expanding where guns can go could carry a high price.

“I come from Connecticut. Sandy Hook was a devastating experience for me,” Worth said. “There’s no place for guns in certain places — playgrounds, day cares, schools. My opinion is there’s just not a place for it.”

The revision to the concealed carry law affects more than day cares and airports. For more information on where concealed carry weapons license holders can potentially carry their guns, click here.

The new law goes into effect at midnight.